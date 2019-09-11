Atlanta Capital Group Lifted Its Holding in At&T (T) by $342,085; Okumus Fund Management LTD Upped Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY)

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 60,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 49,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 44.44M shares traded or 50.09% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 2.90 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 27,395 shares to 35,354 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,503 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700.