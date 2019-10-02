Atlanta Capital Group Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.25 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Holding In Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Was Raised

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 8,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 49,831 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 40,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 17,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.12 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 685 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 79,607 shares to 133,802 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

