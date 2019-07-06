Atlanta Capital Group Increases Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Raised Its A. O. Smith (AOS) Stake by $7.55 Million

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 142,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 956,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00M, up from 814,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 680,448 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 3,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 10,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. JONES PAUL W sold 20,000 shares worth $980,000. 13,200 shares were sold by Goodwin Wallace E, worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6.

