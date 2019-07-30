Atlanta Capital Group Increased Stake in Albemarle (ALB); Beese Fulmer Investment Management Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Increased by $5.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 20,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,034 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 32,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 535,759 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 3.29M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 112,838 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 5,250 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Appleton Partners Ma reported 0.19% stake. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Amer National Insur Tx reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Frontier Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 188,097 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,763 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Professional Advisory Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 130,279 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 13,695 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 1,209 shares. Cypress Capital Group Inc reported 3,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 11,500 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,993 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.