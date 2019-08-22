Atlanta Capital Group Increased Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $433,344; Compass Minerals International (CMP) Sentiment Is 1.82

Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 138 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 76 trimmed and sold holdings in Compass Minerals International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 30.31 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Compass Minerals International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 95 New Position: 43.

Atlanta Capital Group increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 32.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 3,552 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 14,380 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 10,828 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $185.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) CEO Kevin Crutchfield on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Long, cold winter warms the coffers of OP-based Compass Minerals – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 5.89% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. for 77,000 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 843,666 shares or 5.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 4.02% invested in the company for 610,449 shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 3.05% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 197,726 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 29.5 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -3.66% below currents $132.34 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased John Hancock Etf Trust stake by 57,049 shares to 438,464 valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 23,447 shares and now owns 280,503 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D invested in 174,026 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 295,876 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 353,105 shares. 157,003 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt. First Fincl Bank owns 82,186 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation accumulated 497,455 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% or 52,774 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny has 160,916 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 25,151 shares. Financial Management Professionals has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.58% or 98,741 shares. North Management reported 166,729 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa stated it has 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 3,342 shares in its portfolio.