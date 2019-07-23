Atlanta Capital Group Increased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $545,808 as Share Price Declined; Autozone (AZO) Holder S Muoio & Company Has Cut Position by $307,200 as Valuation Rose

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 50,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 16.17M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1171.81. About 137,369 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Ltd has 0.17% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 2.36% or 561,600 shares. 5,500 were accumulated by S Muoio And Co Ltd Co. Junto Cap Mgmt Lp owns 37,545 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 526,138 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt has 61,794 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,561 shares. 3,623 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,349 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Regions Finance holds 941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 3,441 shares. Hl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 238 shares. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,938 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Announces Upcoming Board of Directors Retirement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.42 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Visa earnings: As Facebook seeks to change payments, Visa stays the course – MarketWatch” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Management Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,458 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 287.98 million shares. Quantres Asset Management, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 20,800 shares. Sequent Asset Limited Com stated it has 1.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 32,180 were accumulated by High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 12,750 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Washington Management holds 0.55% or 10,000 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 12,487 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 20,228 shares. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,361 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 413,162 shares. The Oklahoma-based Arvest Retail Bank Division has invested 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.79% or 284,147 shares.