Atlanta Capital Group Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Polar Securities Decreased Ametek New (AME) Position

Atlanta Capital Group increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 18.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 6,302 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 40,870 shares with $4.54M value, up from 34,568 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Polar Securities Inc decreased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 17.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 79,400 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 363,659 shares with $30.17 million value, down from 443,059 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $19.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 876,035 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc has $9700 highest and $8600 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 5.73% above currents $86.7 stock price. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management stated it has 1.61% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 228,200 shares. National Pension holds 281,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Com reported 915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 13,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Co has 29,754 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 88,514 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 4.15 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 66,241 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 21,369 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company holds 11,496 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 15,364 shares. Sumitomo Life has 0.17% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 15,037 shares. 10,368 are held by Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corp.

Polar Securities Inc increased Vantage Energy Acquisition stake by 2.35M shares to 3.75 million valued at $38.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) stake by 1.50 million shares and now owns 10.00 million shares. Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% or 12,377 shares. New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 101,746 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 35,677 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 93,633 shares or 2.07% of the stock. 41,118 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bragg owns 1.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 85,078 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Com holds 357,120 shares. Sarasin & Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 473,812 shares. Swedbank reported 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company reported 19,802 shares stake. Cubic Asset Management Lc owns 50,211 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 304,285 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp owns 21,101 shares. Bowling Port owns 7,813 shares.

