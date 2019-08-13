Atlanta Capital Group Holds Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Share Value Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Position

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 1.11M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 2,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,139 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 53,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.45 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares to 73,447 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,025 shares to 39,328 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,993 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 82,029 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp. Stearns Financial Svcs Gru accumulated 40,437 shares. Middleton Inc Ma invested in 0.82% or 36,448 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 28,805 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.9% or 12.71 million shares. Texas Cap Bank Inc Tx accumulated 2,304 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com reported 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Avalon Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 254,118 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monarch Cap Management Inc owns 63,559 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Northstar Gru holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,200 shares. Utd Fire Group accumulated 38,000 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 4.75M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.25M shares.