Atlanta Capital Group Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $439,686; Loudon Investment Management Lowered Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $3.86 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 72.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 8,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,084 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 11,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.95 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 168,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 172,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,362 shares to 14,540 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH) by 100,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,176 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.29 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 24,311 shares to 42,818 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 8,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FTEC).