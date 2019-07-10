Atlanta Capital Group Has Upped Its Stake in Albemarle (ALB) as Shares Declined; Mirador Capital Partners LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $1.38 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 4.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 20,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,034 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 32,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 105,133 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Prtnrs invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali Lc accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Diversified Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 2.60M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% or 17,500 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.82% or 273,973 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 59,474 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com holds 2.23% or 51,257 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.47 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 38,107 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 5.07 million shares. Hoplite Capital Mgmt Lp holds 169,377 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Llc reported 1,561 shares. 18,289 were accumulated by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,266 shares to 43,563 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,470 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Livent’s China caution clouds lithium industry outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could Albemarle Corporation Be a Millionaire Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on February 16, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Lithium Supply & Markets 2019: Notes from the Floor – Investing News Network” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: Strong Lithium Growth Potential Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “POSCO pulls out of proposed Chilean battery material plant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5,798 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.01% or 29,819 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 13,695 shares. Prudential stated it has 98,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 49,244 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 354,906 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 47,057 shares or 0% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 3,375 shares. 44,500 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 28,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 234,828 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 56,910 shares. Comm Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 4,952 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,710 shares to 616 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,405 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.