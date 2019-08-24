Atlanta Capital Group Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $699,522; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,870 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 34,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 5,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 85,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 79,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3,425 shares to 54,046 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,379 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

