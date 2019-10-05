Atlanta Capital Group Has Upped By $1.90 Million Its United Rentals (URI) Position; Gartner (IT) Sentiment Is 1.17

Gartner Inc (IT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 161 funds increased and opened new positions, while 138 decreased and sold stock positions in Gartner Inc. The funds in our database now own: 85.09 million shares, down from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gartner Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 117 Increased: 112 New Position: 49.

Atlanta Capital Group increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 14,384 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 31,714 shares with $4.21 million value, up from 17,330 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 42.48% above currents $117.21 stock price. United Rentals had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 91,254 shares to 129,684 valued at $8.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Janus Detroit Str Tr stake by 10,650 shares and now owns 45,778 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montgomery Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.35% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 9,932 were reported by Lmr Llp. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 10,373 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.18% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Stephens Ar stated it has 10,143 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 299,313 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 121,233 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.04M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv owns 3,290 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 603 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Financial Group Incorporated owns 2,297 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 187,613 shares or 3.36% of the stock.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $12.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 59.69 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.25 million for 58.71 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 10.4% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 34,179 shares or 6.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 4.26% invested in the company for 6.60 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has invested 4.06% in the stock. Polen Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.