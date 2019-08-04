Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.17 Million; Share Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 39,328 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Hasbro Stock Popped 15% in July – Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in August – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Disney CEO Bob Iger Worth $22,793 an Hour? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 174,486 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp reported 6.95 million shares. Hudock Capital Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 10,336 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.93M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Harvey Investment Limited Company invested in 5,604 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Empyrean Capital Lp owns 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 171,286 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 13,696 shares. Eastern State Bank holds 0.23% or 31,266 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability owns 818,803 shares for 7.31% of their portfolio. Etrade Ltd has 28,209 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sol Capital Mngmt reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Icm Asset Mgmt Inc Wa has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge Mgmt Inc holds 68,000 shares. Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 18,100 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (NASDAQ:MERC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott And Selber, Texas-based fund reported 6,978 shares. Westfield Management LP invested in 575,535 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Navellier And Inc invested in 20,502 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kidder Stephen W owns 705 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital accumulated 4,004 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.09% or 2,146 shares in its portfolio. Btc Mngmt Incorporated owns 16,460 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keybank Association Oh owns 123,858 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Bluestein R H & has invested 2.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 4.37% or 39,360 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate reported 3,539 shares stake. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Co invested in 758,217 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 25,719 shares to 88,209 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.