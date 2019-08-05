Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Telos Capital Management Lowered Holding in At&T (T) by $460,691 as Shares Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 59,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 65,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,552 shares to 14,380 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares to 182,666 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.