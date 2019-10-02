Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Eog Res (EOG) Stake; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Stake

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 18.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 1,426 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 9,066 shares with $2.40M value, up from 7,640 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $267.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $7.76 during the last trading session, reaching $263.18. About 2.42M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 39.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,304 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 5,000 shares with $466,000 value, down from 8,304 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $40.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 44.24% above currents $70.32 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Atlanta Capital Group increased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 10,515 shares to 18,062 valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped American Centy Etf Tr stake by 10,209 shares and now owns 23,251 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was raised too.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 14.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Canopy Growth Corp stake by 9,233 shares to 8,228 valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,313 shares and now owns 202,307 shares. Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 16.19% above currents $263.18 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30800 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32500 target in Friday, September 13 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 16. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.66 million. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.