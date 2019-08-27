Atlanta Capital Group Has Raised Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $545,808 as Market Value Rose; Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $626,950; Market Valuation Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 89.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,546 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 14,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,371 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 62,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 50,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 15.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Limited Company holds 0.45% or 64,511 shares. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 0.27% or 439,280 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru holds 12,741 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Management reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 81.81M are held by Dodge And Cox. Ima Wealth holds 1,200 shares. 2.63M were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 724,986 shares. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or has invested 1.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 135 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wells Fargo Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 29,539 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation holds 3.42% or 5.94M shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 2.26M shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 10,280 shares to 107,651 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Etf Tr Ii by 10,280 shares to 107,651 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc reported 10,557 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc reported 2.72% stake. Meyer Handelman accumulated 540,395 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Indiana Tru And owns 24,419 shares. Cidel Asset holds 0.06% or 14,490 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 32,097 shares. Tcw Gp owns 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,164 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 56,107 shares. Aristotle Capital Lc reported 48,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management owns 13,200 shares. White Pine Inv Co invested in 0.55% or 13,597 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Comm Ltd holds 0.51% or 1,110 shares. The Iowa-based Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.