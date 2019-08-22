Atlanta Capital Group Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $345,891; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Upped by $1.57 Million

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 4,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.1. About 1.14 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – Correction to FedEx Holiday Season Story; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 37,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 176,843 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 139,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 76,388 shares to 689,147 shares, valued at $34.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 40,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,428 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 698 shares to 9,189 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 14,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,197 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

