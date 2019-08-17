Atlanta Capital Group Has Raised By $345,891 Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $11.55 Million Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Position

Atlanta Capital Group increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 39.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 1,911 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 6,768 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 4,857 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $40.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.56 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 23.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 304,009 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 1.61 million shares with $61.64M value, up from 1.30M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $58.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 27.56% above currents $156 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $215 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FDX in report on Friday, May 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Columbia Etf Tr Ii stake by 10,280 shares to 107,651 valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 26,226 shares and now owns 38,677 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,637 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Lc. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19.73M shares. London Co Of Virginia reported 471,421 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 0.3% or 2,338 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 3.51M shares or 1.23% of the stock. Nomura Incorporated holds 4,610 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,585 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Illinois-based Citadel Lc has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 9,312 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.54% or 27,990 shares. Lafayette has 1,780 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 2.38M shares. Overbrook Management invested in 0.87% or 22,392 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 64,702 shares to 265,268 valued at $38.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 293,114 shares and now owns 233,172 shares. Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) was reduced too.