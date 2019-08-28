Atlanta Capital Group Has Lowered Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Last Week Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Coverage

Among 11 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $267 highest and $16500 lowest target. $196.50’s average target is 113.24% above currents $92.15 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 23 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. Bank of America maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $18900 target. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rating on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $169 target. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 21. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Janney Capital with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. See Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) latest ratings:

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 92.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group sold 7,710 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 616 shares with $263,000 value, down from 8,326 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $63.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $410.51. About 1.05M shares traded or 96.91% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Now a Billionaire (Video); 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. and Kyriba Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Optimize Liquidity Performance; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Seth Doesn’t See Changes in Fed’s Path, Communications (Video); 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MILLER: RATES WILL MOVE `MODESTLY HIGHER’; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 09/04/2018 – MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER PAI ALSO REACHED OUT TO EAST BRIDGE CAP, BLACKROCK ON REVISED DEAL STRUCTURE & VALUATION – ET NOW CITING; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,452 are held by Granite Invest Ltd Liability Co. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 171,180 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc invested 0.11% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj reported 0.54% stake. Somerset, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,678 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hartford Finance Mgmt has 150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California-based Lederer Inv Counsel Ca has invested 2.27% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 32,241 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested 0.08% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mariner Lc has invested 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Parsec Financial Mngmt has invested 2.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wellington Grp Llp holds 0.43% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $508.20’s average target is 23.80% above currents $410.51 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $490 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Monday, April 15 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Atlanta Capital Group increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 8,107 shares to 20,872 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 25,719 shares and now owns 88,209 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Oppenheimer & Com Inc owns 9,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 70 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Creative Planning invested in 129,690 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Td Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 82,881 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 15,158 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas has 0.14% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Columbus Circle accumulated 392,243 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pitcairn holds 2,019 shares. L & S Advsr holds 0.21% or 13,393 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,889 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00M. On Monday, August 12 the insider Barry Richard bought $159,250.