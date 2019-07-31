Atlanta Capital Group Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Whittier Trust Co Holds Stake in Assurant Com (AIZ)

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 193.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 2,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $114.37. About 103,516 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,870 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 34,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 3.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Assurant Inc.: Assurant to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Assurant (AIZ) Announces 2019 Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) CEO Alan Colberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (NYSE:SIX) by 33,767 shares to 512 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 28,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 34,344 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated holds 50,724 shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 185,704 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 14,000 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 18 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 40,160 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Jefferies Group Limited accumulated 27,766 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 132,320 shares. Pentwater LP invested in 0.12% or 100,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 10 shares stake. Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,085 shares to 90,232 shares, valued at $25.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,938 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 13,360 shares. Heathbridge Capital Management invested in 5.59% or 251,875 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 495,900 shares stake. First City Mgmt accumulated 4,264 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Gp holds 26,837 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 23,956 shares. Capital City Tru Fl reported 13,237 shares. Compton Capital Ri reported 20,174 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,827 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Inc reported 7,145 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc owns 15,778 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 39,423 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has 93,633 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio.