Atlanta Capital Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Dominion Energy (D) by $454,100; Magnetar Financial Raised Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position by $301,116 as Market Value Declined

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The hedge fund held 7,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.92. About 498,082 shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 13,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 62,583 shares to 109,628 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

