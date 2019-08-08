Atlanta Capital Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $345,891 as Stock Price Declined; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Value Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Stake by $1.36 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 17,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 7.90M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.25 million, up from 7.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 93,793 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 4,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $163.03. About 313,223 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 290 shares to 8,405 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,345 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation owns 69,637 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 1,580 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 404,034 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 358,803 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 1,777 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 257,108 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.29% or 252,669 shares. 58 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,428 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 619 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 6,062 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company holds 0.08% or 7,255 shares in its portfolio. 117,911 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).