Atlanta Capital Group Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGP) Sentiment Is 0.78

Atlanta Capital Group increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 21.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 8,961 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 49,831 shares with $6.96 million value, up from 40,870 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 1.57 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010

Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 14 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 18 sold and decreased stakes in Ferrellgas Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.60 million shares, up from 2.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ferrellgas Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 5.33% or $0.0521 during the last trading session, reaching $1.03. About 311,757 shares traded or 27.67% up from the average. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) has declined 72.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 08/03/2018 Ferrellgas 2Q Rev $755.2M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ EBITDA $120.6M, EST. $135.3M; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces Extension of Upsized Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 M Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – NEW FACILITY INCLUDES A $300 MLN CASH FLOW REVOLVER, AS WELL AS A $275 MLN TERM LOAN; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – COMPANY IS EVALUATING VARIOUS OPTIONS RELATED TO ITS NEAR-DATED OUTSTANDING UNSECURED BONDS; 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC REVIS; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners: Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility Increased to $250M

More notable recent Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Oil Stocks to Buy After the Attacks on Saudi Arabia – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.64 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -404.76% negative EPS growth.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $100.07 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. for 102,340 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 32,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regal Investment Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 27,500 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital Corp. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 749 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.29% above currents $136.52 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Is It Time to Nab Disney Stock As It Points Lower? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 3,025 shares to 6,963 valued at $844,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 30,264 shares and now owns 67,868 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.