Atlanta Capital Group Has Lifted Albemarle (ALB) Stake; Employers Holdings (EIG)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 77 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 63 trimmed and sold positions in Employers Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 24.99 million shares, down from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Employers Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 47 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Atlanta Capital Group increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 64.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 20,727 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 53,034 shares with $4.35M value, up from 32,307 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $6.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.37% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 1.18M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Albemarle Struggles as Lithium Prices Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle Corp has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $92.25’s average target is 41.14% above currents $65.36 stock price. Albemarle Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 29. Nomura maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $7100 target. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, May 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,025 shares to 39,328 valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,649 shares and now owns 30,235 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was reduced too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. $70,850 worth of stock was bought by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsr Corp holds 217,489 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 6,233 were reported by Opportunities Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Signaturefd reported 0% stake. Duncker Streett Company has 800 shares. Charles Schwab owns 449,299 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 11,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc reported 0.33% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Eastern Financial Bank owns 0.36% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 64,671 shares. Cwm Limited invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aurora Inv Counsel holds 28,496 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 11,283 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Morgan Stanley has 234,609 shares.

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EMPLOYERS Now Provides Workers’ Compensation Insurance in Hawaii, Completing National Expansion Initiative – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.98 per share. EIG’s profit will be $16.65M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Employers Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.22% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 111,508 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.6 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. for 239,964 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 104,900 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.36% invested in the company for 131,181 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,992 shares.