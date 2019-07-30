Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $418,428 as Valuation Declined; Hartford Investment Management Co Continues to Hold Stake in Public Storage Reit (PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Public Storage Reit (PSA) by 116.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 26,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,619 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 22,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Public Storage Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $242.75. About 681,076 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,808 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 11,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $237.11. About 768,806 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) by 17,110 shares to 63,945 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 51,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,377 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hugo Storage Units Contribute to 13% Company Growth in Minnesota – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage: Locking Down Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage: A PSA For PSA – Strike While The Iron Is Hot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,710 shares to 616 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 44,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,966 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, CWEN, GS – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alkermes (ALKS) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.