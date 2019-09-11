Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Its Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $454,100 as Stock Value Declined; Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 13,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 3.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95 million, down from 17,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 98.94 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invest reported 211 shares stake. Weybosset Rech Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 21,086 were accumulated by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc. Bluestein R H And Com reported 5.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham Inc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,149 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 6.05% or 15,216 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 10,898 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,095 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc reported 561 shares stake. 886,554 are held by Principal Fin. Putnam Fl Investment Management stated it has 13,998 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 751 shares. 203 were accumulated by Wharton Business Grp Inc Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,841 shares. Moreover, Northeast Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Leisure Capital Management has 0.74% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.09% stake. Wesbanco Comml Bank accumulated 209,116 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security holds 1.88% or 33,774 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank accumulated 6,638 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parsec Fincl has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Blue Fin Capital has 0.37% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,203 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 24,083 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 85,665 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Corporation In invested in 1,816 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rare Infra Ltd holds 8.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1.54 million shares. Cutler Counsel Lc has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

