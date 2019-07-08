Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Neenah Paper Has 1.47 Sentiment

Atlanta Capital Group increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 6.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 4,584 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 78,692 shares with $7.97 million value, up from 74,108 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $367.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 1.01 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO

Neenah Paper Inc (NP) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 78 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 53 cut down and sold their equity positions in Neenah Paper Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.21 million shares, down from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Neenah Paper Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 48 Increased: 54 New Position: 24.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. for 111,200 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 211,151 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baskin Financial Services Inc. has 1.11% invested in the company for 93,269 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 184,163 shares.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18M for 18.67 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 36.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 10,568 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NP) has declined 25.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 45,000 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Weitz Investment Mgmt owns 242,000 shares. Moreover, Patten Gp Inc has 1.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boys Arnold And reported 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 41,624 were accumulated by Centurylink Investment Mgmt Comm. Bender Robert And Associates holds 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,174 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 158,918 shares stake. Guggenheim Lc has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clal Insur Enterp Limited, Israel-based fund reported 275,000 shares. 1.45M were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Financial Counselors accumulated 1.48% or 344,310 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc owns 1.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 105,872 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York holds 2.31% or 125,480 shares. First Trust Lp invested in 0.15% or 726,585 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 14,841 shares to 16,270 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 7,710 shares and now owns 616 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.