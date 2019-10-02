Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased By $374,904 Its Fedex (FDX) Position; Concourse Capital Management Raised Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Concourse Capital Management Llc acquired 41,530 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Concourse Capital Management Llc holds 297,620 shares with $2.99M value, up from 256,090 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 696,517 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

Atlanta Capital Group increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 33.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 2,286 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 9,054 shares with $1.49M value, up from 6,768 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $36.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.66. About 1.42M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 22.39% above currents $139.66 stock price. FedEx had 26 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 12 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 26. Bernstein maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Lc has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 164,642 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 289 shares in its portfolio. Cabot owns 1,300 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 836,263 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 88,691 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.24% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,356 shares. Amg National Tru Bank & Trust, Colorado-based fund reported 8,319 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 5,708 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 1.82% or 14.95 million shares. 1,830 are held by Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership. Parkwood Limited has 1.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 32,764 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northern Trust reported 2.90M shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 176,451 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Private Management Grp Incorporated owns 1.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 129,748 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: UPS or FedEx? – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: Time To Nibble – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Any Hope for FedEx After Its Dismal Earnings? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $354,364 activity. 1,750 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $253,750 were bought by MARTIN R BRAD. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,138 shares to 9,596 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,904 shares and now owns 163,032 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.