Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Biogen (BIIB) Position by $418,428; Fj Capital Management Position in Investar Hldg (ISTR) Decreased by $2.05 Million

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,808 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 11,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 93,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 362,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 456,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 11,138 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR)

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 86,959 shares to 228,959 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 153,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.97M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

