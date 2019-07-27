Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased At&T (T) Position; John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Atlanta Capital Group increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 22.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 11,035 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 60,073 shares with $1.88 million value, up from 49,038 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.51, from 2.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 13 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 8 reduced and sold stock positions in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.47 million shares, up from 2.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 241,225 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 22.70 million shares. Pinnacle Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 53,521 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne reported 25,914 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,468 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 2.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Redmond Asset Ltd Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Northstar Gp Inc Inc has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 111,230 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 96,670 shares. Beacon Finance Grp owns 1.43 million shares. Westchester Mngmt holds 366 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 73,454 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,025 shares to 39,328 valued at $15.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Janus Detroit Str Tr stake by 40,211 shares and now owns 56,428 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was reduced too.

It closed at $6.94 lastly. It is down 20.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $76.65 million. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund for 126,141 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 25,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 1.33 million shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.27% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,288 shares.