Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased At&T (T) Stake by $342,085; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut by $332,994 Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 60,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 49,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 24.15M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 7,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Ny holds 5.09% or 1.05M shares. The Nevada-based Navellier And Associates has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,210 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited reported 21.07M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 81.56M shares. 3.96M were reported by Old Republic. Hamilton Point Advisors Lc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 94,599 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management reported 23,179 shares stake. Capstone Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 257,439 shares. Canal Ins Company invested in 3.41% or 320,000 shares. Ejf Capital Llc reported 15,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 0.57% or 11.98 million shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank owns 28,134 shares. Gruss Communications owns 37,500 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,925 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 2.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru Com invested 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 11 were reported by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Company. Retirement Planning Grp reported 665 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 4.26 million shares. Oxbow Limited Company holds 1,111 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 25,268 are owned by Ccm Inv Advisers. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Suvretta Capital Management Lc owns 506,344 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.21% or 1.36M shares. Atria Invests Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moody National Bank Division holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,948 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 662,146 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,012 shares.

