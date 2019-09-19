Atlanta Capital Group Has Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $747,911; Stock Rose; Delphi Management Increased Wesco International (WCC) Position by $525,050

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 15,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 46,154 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 62,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 10.87 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Patrick Rucker: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video)

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco International (WCC) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 10,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 24,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 13,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 149,754 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 5,009 shares to 7,980 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,750 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Baird Upgrades WESCO International (WCC) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold WCC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 0.98% more from 42.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.11% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 8,875 shares. 963,766 were accumulated by Vulcan Value Ltd Co. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.04% or 12,102 shares. Moreover, Janney Cap Limited Company has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 6,214 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Lc reported 8 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,654 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 514,844 are held by Macquarie Grp. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New York-based Art Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 13,041 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 100,285 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 22,775 shares to 46,058 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Laura Oberst talks about new role with Wells Fargo and what she wants in the next CEO – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.