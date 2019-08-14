Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Position By $1.14 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted By $533,400 Its Rbc Bearings (Call) (ROLL) Position

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 9.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,945 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 59,353 shares with $11.39 million value, down from 65,298 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $225.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 339,217 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Rbc Bearings Inc (Call) (ROLL) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 4,200 shares as Rbc Bearings Inc (Call) (ROLL)'s stock rose 17.64%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 6,300 shares with $801,000 value, up from 2,100 last quarter. Rbc Bearings Inc (Call) now has $3.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $158.8. About 8,735 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $218 highest and $194 lowest target. $205.60’s average target is 0.33% above currents $204.93 stock price. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va holds 2.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,585 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp has 1.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford Trust reported 57,520 shares stake. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 23,395 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding accumulated 962,577 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 34,767 shares. 1,390 are owned by Verity And Verity Limited Liability Co. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 195,500 shares stake. Invest Counsel owns 5,877 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,977 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt accumulated 43,686 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1.05M shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Associated Banc owns 7,245 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 10,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 762,128 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) 2Q Faces Transitory Issues But Expectations Are Low – Wells Fargo – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 5,975 shares to 13,433 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,584 shares and now owns 78,692 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 457,976 shares to 33,024 valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carnival Corp (Put) (NYSE:CCL) stake by 44,300 shares and now owns 615,000 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IYF) was reduced too.