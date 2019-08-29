Atlanta Capital Group Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake; As Benchmark Electrs (BHE) Share Value Rose, Engaged Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 150,467 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,815 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 100,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 15.74 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: INTC, DOW – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, JPM, BAC, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,938 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Etf Tr Ii.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark Electronics’ Hidden Asset Takes Shape – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quanta Appoints Benchmark Electronics as Manufacturing Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Benchmark Electronics Appoints Rhonda Turner as Chief Human Resources Officer – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Benchmark Appoints Rob Crawford as Chief Revenue Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Be Disappointed With Their 10% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

