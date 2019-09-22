Atlanta Capital Group Decreased Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $546,012; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lifted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $9.54 Million as Stock Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,596 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 12,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23 million shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 120,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.11 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 5.17M shares traded or 82.24% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 26,748 shares to 69,566 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Mangement Inc holds 0.23% or 3,632 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs has 125,176 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. First Utd National Bank Tru stated it has 18,111 shares. Northern holds 0.36% or 8.81 million shares. Torray Llc holds 0.03% or 1,726 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Winch Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 562 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc holds 0.91% or 12,821 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 29,635 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.23 million shares. 4,992 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Independent Invsts reported 44,775 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.68% or 869,006 shares. 60,159 were reported by Allstate Corp. The Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Management Corporation has invested 0.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,217 shares to 173,024 shares, valued at $187.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 90,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,197 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv LP De reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 1,602 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 30,887 shares. Nicholas LP has 0.08% invested in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 11,036 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.28% or 127,498 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.12% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 0.55% or 76,052 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 358 shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 118,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.13% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 411,447 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 167,377 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 34,284 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 22,566 shares. Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.66% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.