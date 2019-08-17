Atlanta Capital Group Decreased By $3.28 Million Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding; Sirios Capital Management LP Cut Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 24.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 92,391 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 278,642 shares with $32.32M value, down from 371,033 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 92.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group sold 7,710 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 616 shares with $263,000 value, down from 8,326 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $65.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Research Update; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys Into Casa Systems; 12/04/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors regain risk appetite as U.S. air strikes look less imminent; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO $678.00 FROM $682.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow Deal Blackrock European CLO I Reissue; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Inst Trust Co NA Buys Into Altair Engineering Class A; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 22/05/2018 – Solvay: Blackrock now Holds Direct Voting Rights of 2.65% in Solvay; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICHARD TURNILL SAYS POSSIBLE U.S. RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE INVESTMENT, COULD DAMPEN M&A, BECOME A STUMBLING BLOCK FOR MARKETS

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.29’s average target is 10.18% above currents $120.07 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12100 target in Monday, July 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 676,965 shares to 1.30M valued at $67.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 70,267 shares and now owns 103,627 shares. Elanco Animal Health Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman And Lp reported 9,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 9,607 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 164,609 shares. Daiwa Grp invested in 0.03% or 31,826 shares. 40,005 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Llc. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 419,722 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11,829 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 106,955 shares. 298,736 are held by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 3,719 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr stated it has 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bb&T Securities Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.79 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,552 shares to 14,380 valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) stake by 22,850 shares and now owns 49,835 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.