Atlanta Capital Group Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Price Declined; First Interstate Bank Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Upped by $637,419

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,576 shares to 77,209 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,063 shares, and cut its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.