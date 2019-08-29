Atlanta Capital Group Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.33 Million; Stock Rose; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE) Has Raised by $3.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 58,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 303,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, up from 244,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 99,968 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $185.57. About 9.71 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER REPORTS ON ACTIVITIES BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -SIGNS LICENSING DEAL WITH FACEBOOK FOR USE OF WARNER MUSIC’S RECORDED MUSIC, MUSIC PUBLISHING CATALOGS ON FACEBOOK’S PLATFORM; 06/04/2018 – Facebook in struggle to regain its balance

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 22,850 shares to 49,835 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 119,166 shares to 171,012 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 16,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,648 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Storage.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.