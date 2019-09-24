Atlanta Capital Group Cut Albemarle (ALB) Position; Basswood Capital Management Has Upped M/I Homes (MHO) Holding

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased M/I Homes Inc (MHO) stake by 38.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 180,673 shares as M/I Homes Inc (MHO)’s stock rose 23.80%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 645,925 shares with $18.44 million value, up from 465,252 last quarter. M/I Homes Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 50,961 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 20.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group sold 10,724 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 42,310 shares with $2.98M value, down from 53,034 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $7.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.63. About 392,050 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. The insider Marlow DeeAnne J bought 1,000 shares worth $70,850.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $172.76M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 26,748 shares to 69,566 valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fidelity (FTEC) stake by 5,976 shares and now owns 20,719 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $91.63’s average target is 35.49% above currents $67.63 stock price. Albemarle had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $7100 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,468 shares. Credit Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0.89% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0.03% or 345,706 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Davenport And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation reported 193,472 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag stated it has 340,000 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 928 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.75% or 15,053 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 96,021 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 0.05% stake. Stevens Cap Management LP has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 495 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc reported 838,032 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 24,484 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 4,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 303,007 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. Walthausen Ltd Liability Com holds 1.56% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 414,134 shares. Js Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 8,800 shares stake. 46,100 are owned by Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 17,170 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Sei Investments Co reported 18,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Aperio Group Lc accumulated 0% or 39,944 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 177 shares. Vanguard reported 1.85M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Delphi Management Inc Ma accumulated 46,388 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Connecticut-based Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.73% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).