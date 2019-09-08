Atlanta Capital Group Boosted Its Stake in At&T (T) by $342,085 as Share Price Rose; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Stake in Hcp (HCP) by $1.13 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 36,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 219,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 256,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.16 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 60,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 49,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $207.35M for 20.69 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.22% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Vanguard Group holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 78.71M shares. Assetmark invested in 781,637 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Shoker Inv Counsel invested 0.69% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Kcm Limited Liability Company holds 16,090 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 40,035 shares. Heitman Real Lc accumulated 1.32 million shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc accumulated 47,195 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Sandy Spring Bank holds 433 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 272,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-Cap Global Medical REIT Inc. Offers Income And Capital Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 369,858 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $45.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust by 202,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 24,646 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,738 are owned by Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Ingalls Snyder Ltd reported 322,281 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 3.20M shares. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Inc Pa has invested 1.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,573 shares. Wedgewood Prtn has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dana Investment Advsrs owns 581,250 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs invested in 3.75 million shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 336,668 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 5,247 shares. Nadler Fin Gp Inc holds 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 27,974 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Us Retail Bank De reported 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,758 shares to 168,936 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 76,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,147 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).