Atlanta Capital Group Boosted Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $339,618; Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Its Lkq (LKQ) Position by $1.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 2.19M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 3,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,392 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 11,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 1.26M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,938 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 8,677 shares to 568,472 shares, valued at $74.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp by 1,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.91M for 11.21 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.