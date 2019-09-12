Atlanta Capital Group Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Alpine Investment Management Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 8,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 49,831 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 40,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 107.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.41M, down from 110.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 6.86M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/04/2018 – GM to add shift at Tennessee plant making SUVs, crossovers; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 01/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Henniges Automotive for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 03/04/2018 – GM Throws Wrench in U.S. Auto Sales by Deserting Monthly Reports; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Govt Set to Cut Monsanto’s GM Cotton Seed Royalties by 20 Percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Ltd Liability owns 21,805 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 45,779 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y invested 3.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25 shares. Moreover, Saybrook Capital Nc has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability holds 75,615 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Orleans Mgmt La holds 1.56% or 14,815 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.49% or 18,525 shares. Holderness Invs Communications owns 12,296 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc owns 14,628 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Chilton Mgmt Limited Co holds 118,673 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Principal Finance holds 0.53% or 4.22 million shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 805,255 shares stake. Hills Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 41,112 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone Cap has 4.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 198,252 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 119,397 shares to 19,736 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,868 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GM Recall 2019: 3.4 Million Trucks and SUVs Recalled Over Brake Issues – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GM fills chief marketing position – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Telenav Says GM Contact Unaffected By Deal Between Automaker, Google – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.