Atlanta Capital Group Boosted By $395,177 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Axis Capital Holdings LTD Has 1.29 Sentiment

Atlanta Capital Group increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 2,843 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 56,139 shares with $7.85 million value, up from 53,296 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $375.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN

Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 116 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 90 cut down and sold their stakes in Axis Capital Holdings LTD. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 66.51 million shares, down from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Axis Capital Holdings LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 76 Increased: 87 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.62% or 5,589 shares. Conning Inc reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harbour Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,313 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Management Ltd holds 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,237 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 2,072 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Common Asset Limited Company reported 59,331 shares. 100 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Com stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). B Riley Wealth Management reported 26,844 shares stake. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1,721 shares. Advisors Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Capital reported 13,332 shares stake. Stonehearth Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 2,815 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital owns 2,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,025 shares to 39,328 valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,649 shares and now owns 30,235 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 6.15% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for 209,750 shares. Paradice Investment Management Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 3.23% invested in the company for 89,278 shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 2.49% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 233,900 shares.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 0.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.27 per share. AXS’s profit will be $107.45 million for 11.91 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 145.17 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

