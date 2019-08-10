Atlanta Capital Group Boosted By $1.68 Million Its Albemarle (ALB) Holding; Select Equity Group LP Has Cut Heico New (HEI.A) Stake By $9.56 Billion

Atlanta Capital Group increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 64.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Group acquired 20,727 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Atlanta Capital Group holds 53,034 shares with $4.35M value, up from 32,307 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $7.45B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 2.09M shares traded or 46.33% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Heico Corp New (HEI.A) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp sold 113,750 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 1.03M shares with $86.63B value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $16.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 75,851 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $70,850 was made by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased John Hancock Etf Trust stake by 57,049 shares to 438,464 valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 93,064 shares and now owns 11,567 shares. Victory Portfolios Ii was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Albemarle Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 9. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,492 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,798 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 10,267 shares. Credit Cap Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 9,800 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 21 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 4,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 17,956 shares. 6,999 are owned by Shell Asset Com. State Street Corp owns 6.58 million shares. 10 has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Energ Opportunities Cap Mngmt Lc owns 6,233 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 7,335 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 40,846 shares. Moreover, Commerce National Bank has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Select Equity Group Lp increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 3.82M shares to 6.51M valued at $304.19 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 4,295 shares and now owns 3.07 million shares. Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc was raised too.