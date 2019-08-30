Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Both Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 25 0.72 N/A 2.53 10.77 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 5 0.45 N/A 0.21 25.48

Table 1 demonstrates Atkore International Group Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Atkore International Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atkore International Group Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.7%

Liquidity

Atkore International Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. are 1 and 0.5 respectively. Atkore International Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atkore International Group Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 27.2% respectively. About 0.9% of Atkore International Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 62.02% are Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.