Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) are two firms in the Industrial Electrical Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 30 0.63 46.38M 2.53 10.77 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 4 -0.08 42.31M -39.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atkore International Group Inc. and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 156,742,142.62% 101.9% 9.2% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 1,028,514,476.02% 421.3% -73.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atkore International Group Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Atkore International Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atkore International Group Inc. and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 74%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Atkore International Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. has 37.55% stronger performance while Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has -9.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.