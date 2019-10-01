Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Comparing side by side

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) have been rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 30 0.63 46.38M 2.53 10.77 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 6 0.00 3.31M 0.21 25.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atkore International Group Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Atkore International Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atkore International Group Inc. and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 156,742,142.62% 101.9% 9.2% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. 58,687,943.26% 3.6% 0.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atkore International Group Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Atkore International Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.6% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares and 27.2% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Atkore International Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has 62.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. -2.73% 10.31% 1.9% -2.72% -6.96% 1.9%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. was more bullish than Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.