Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) and LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Comparing side by side

Both Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 24 0.63 N/A 2.53 9.74 LSI Industries Inc. 3 0.30 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atkore International Group Inc. and LSI Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2% LSI Industries Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -8.8%

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atkore International Group Inc. Its rival LSI Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. LSI Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Atkore International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atkore International Group Inc. and LSI Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LSI Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Atkore International Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares and 64.2% of LSI Industries Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Atkore International Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of LSI Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. -3.37% 6.24% 6.06% 24.41% 17.98% 24.34% LSI Industries Inc. -1.44% 10.32% 7.89% -22.97% -38.38% 7.89%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. has stronger performance than LSI Industries Inc.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats LSI Industries Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls, and solid-state LED lighting and lighting controls for use in original equipment manufacturer, transportation, commercial, industrial, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.