Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atkore International Group Inc. has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Atkore International Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.90% 9.20% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Atkore International Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. N/A 25 10.77 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Atkore International Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Atkore International Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Atkore International Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

The potential upside of the rivals is 141.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atkore International Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atkore International Group Inc. are 2.5 and 1.7. Competitively, Atkore International Group Inc.’s rivals have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atkore International Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atkore International Group Inc.

Dividends

Atkore International Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Atkore International Group Inc.’s competitors beat Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.