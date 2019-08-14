Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atkore International Group Inc. has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Atkore International Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.90% 9.20% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Atkore International Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. N/A 24 10.77 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Atkore International Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Atkore International Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

Atkore International Group Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $25, suggesting a potential downside of -16.02%. The rivals have a potential upside of 75.81%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Atkore International Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atkore International Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. 2.59% 5.12% 11.39% 22.1% 18.14% 37.55% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Atkore International Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Atkore International Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Atkore International Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atkore International Group Inc.

Dividends

Atkore International Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Atkore International Group Inc.’s competitors beat Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.